Several communities planning summer fireworks displays

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA) — Jeffrey Foulks, owner of Foulks Auction in Blue Mound, said it’s “very important to us Americans that we can’t sit idling by and let a year pass” without honoring Independence Day.

He said it will be his third annual fireworks display for the holiday. Foulks said he has leased extra private property from a neighbor, outside of village limits, to host a event on July 3. He added they may add another display on July 4, if their contractor has to cancel a different event.

“This is a totally free event,” Foulks said. “It does not cost something to attend. There will be gifts to the kids.”

He also said they will put on the event whether or not they get enough donations. The public can make contributions to his account at the First National Bank of Pana.

Foulks said they’re asking “people to use common sense.” If people feel the need to wear a mask, he said, they can wear one. They will not be required to wear a face covering, Foulks said, and attendees may also stay inside their cars. They will have crew onsite to help direct cars to their parking spots.

“I’ve had people volunteer to play bands,” he said, “we’re not doing that. We’ll celebrate our freedom and everybody will go home.

“If you’re sick, don’t come. We’re not doing anything to promote people to congregate.”

He also said he submitted a permit with Macon County, and “everyone’s on-board.”

An employee with the Village of Moweaqua confirmed Wednesday they would still have a fireworks display this summer.

At Danville’s city council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Ricky Williams, Jr. said the city has not received any permit applications for fireworks displays. He added they’re researching their options for the city to host one, and he may make a request on the matter later on.

“With everything that we’ve lost, it might be something that I think would be great for our community,” Williams said. “The city hasn’t done it for a number of years because of finances and because members of the community did it, but unfortunately we know that’s not going to happen this year.”

In past years, the Gao Grotto in Danville has put on summer fireworks displays. They announced May 3 that they would have to either postpone or cancel their June 27 event this summer.