Pump House gets support from Landmarks Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization supporting preservation efforts in the state has written a letter in support of saving the Pump House. Landmarks Illinois is considered the state’s leading voice for historic preservation. The statewide, non-profit group promotes preservation, restoration and adaptive reuse of buildings.







The chairman for Save the Pump House responded to receiving the letter from Landmarks Illinois director Frank Butterfield:

Our board and supporters appreciate the public affirmation from Landmarks Illinois, an organization that has helped preservation efforts throughout the state. They join a growing list of public figures and organizations supporting our call to Tate & Lyle to do the right thing. We stand ready to acquire, preserve, and return the Pump House to public use.” Bret Robertson, Save the Pump House chairman

For more information, click here.