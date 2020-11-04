Police search for shooting suspects

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for people’s help with finding two people involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded at 1:14 p.m. Sunday to a shots fired report in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street.

While on their way to the scene, police learned a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital. The victim’s car was hit several times by the gunfire.

DPD recovered several shell casing on the front porch of a house in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street. It obtained a search warrant for the house, and police seized cocaine, ammunition, and additional shell casings found inside.

Police then learned there were two people who were shooting at the victim’s car. One was identified as 28-year-old Dale L. Fleming. An arrest warrant was obtained for him for a charge of attempted murder.

Dale L. Fleming



Second shooting suspect (unidentified).

DPD says it has still not identified the second suspect. Police say the man arrived at the scene of the shooting in a red Ford Fusion with tinted windows.

Decatur police ask that anyone with additional information on this shooting to contact their detective bureau at 217-424-2734.

Police say both suspects should be considering armed and dangerous.