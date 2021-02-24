Police chief calls for end to gun violence between rival gangs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police Chief Jim Getz released a statement calling for an end to gun violence between two gangs, citing property damage, injuries and death.

“Most recently, a shooting in death in Springfield led to several retaliation shootings in Decatur which resulted in another loss of life here in Decatur on Tuesday Afternoon,” Getz said in the statement. “Despite past and numerous calls from me and my Department for assistance from the community, we continue to deal with victims and witnesses that would rather retaliate than give information to get these bad players off the streets. There are influential people in this community that can help end this senseless violence, but instead choose not to get involved. I want to be clear these are not random shootings, as all the shootings had intended targets. With that you have unintended victims that will continue to be in harms way due to the selfishness and a lack of respect for life by these gangsters.”

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe released a statement as well.

“The City of Decatur will not tolerate this kind of violence in our streets. As Mayor, I fully support Chief Getz and his efforts to reduce gang activity in our community,” she wrote. “If that means requesting additional manpower from the FBI and State Police, we will do what is necessary to make our streets safe for citizens. If you commit these crimes you will be arrested and prosecuted, and you will be going to prison.”

You can read the full statement from Getz below.