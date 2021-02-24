Police chief calls for end to gun violence between rival gangs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police Chief Jim Getz released a statement calling for an end to gun violence between two gangs, citing property damage, injuries and death.
“Most recently, a shooting in death in Springfield led to several retaliation shootings in Decatur which resulted in another loss of life here in Decatur on Tuesday Afternoon,” Getz said in the statement. “Despite past and numerous calls from me and my Department for assistance from the community, we continue to deal with victims and witnesses that would rather retaliate than give information to get these bad players off the streets. There are influential people in this community that can help end this senseless violence, but instead choose not to get involved. I want to be clear these are not random shootings, as all the shootings had intended targets. With that you have unintended victims that will continue to be in harms way due to the selfishness and a lack of respect for life by these gangsters.”
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe released a statement as well.
“The City of Decatur will not tolerate this kind of violence in our streets. As Mayor, I fully support Chief Getz and his efforts to reduce gang activity in our community,” she wrote. “If that means requesting additional manpower from the FBI and State Police, we will do what is necessary to make our streets safe for citizens. If you commit these crimes you will be arrested and prosecuted, and you will be going to prison.”
You can read the full statement from Getz below.
Over the past year gun violence in Decatur between two gangs has increased and has resulted in property damage, injuries, and death. Most recently a shooting in death in Springfield led to sev-eral retaliation shootings in Decatur which resulted in another loss of life here in Decatur on Tuesday Afternoon. Despite past and numerous calls from me and my Department for assistance from the community, we continue to deal with victims and witnesses that would rather retaliate than give information to get these bad players off the streets. There are influential people in this community that can help end this senseless violence, but instead choose not to get involved. I want to be clear these are not random shootings, as all the shootings had intended targets. With that you have unintended victims that will continue to be in harms way due to the selfishness and a lack of respect for life by these gangsters.
The Decatur Police Department will continue to have zero tolerance for violence in the commu-nity. We will continue to actively investigate all these incidents. The Department will aggres-sively pursue those individuals in the community looking to inflict violence on others. We will continue to involve the Federal Law Enforcement Agencies, Illinois State Police and any other means to get the maximum penalty for shooters and anyone supplying guns to these shooters.
Over the past several months we have taken several shooters off the streets. We have also arrest-ed people supplying guns to the shooters. We hope the adjudication process results in maximum sentences. The Decatur Police Department has made arrests in 63 percent (which is above the na-tional average) of the murders the last two years and continues to work the cases where no arrest has been made. We could have a much higher arrest percentage if we received assistance from the community. However, we would much rather the violence end than have murders and shoot-ings take place. It is time for those that have clout in these organizations to end the violence. If not, I promise you, we will do all we can to put you in prison for along time.
In many of these investigations the officers are treated poorly by the onlookers, but the Officers and Detectives have remained professional and continue to try and identify the suspects. If you have information regarding any of these or other shootings, The Department is asking you to come forward with information. Persons can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. It is time for the community to make a difference. You can also call my office di-rectly at 217-424-2741.