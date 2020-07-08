Outdoor playground opening

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new outdoor playground for all ages and abilities, will be unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Nelson Park.
The Junior Welfare Association is teaming up with the Decatur Parks Foundation to bring this new interactive playground to the area.
“This is a valuable addition to the Overlook Adventure Park area offering a public play space for our community intermingled with the businesses established there,” said Jill Applebee, Parks Foundation Director.
What: JWA Playground Unveiling
Date: Wednesday, July 8
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Nelson Park at Overlook Adventure Park