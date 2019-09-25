Master Gardener Celebrates 30 Years

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — From working as a child in her father’s open air market in Pana to traveling to the Chelsey Flower Show in England, Maria Christian has always had a love of vegetables and flowers.

This year Christian will celebrate her 30th anniversary as a Macon County Master Gardener. She decided to join Master Gardeners after being a member of Home Extension and a 4-H leader for 10 years.

“The Master Gardener class was small. We were the second class in Macon County and there were nine of us in the class. We all had different interests, but we also had some shared interests and wanted to learn more,” Maria remembered. “The mayor was in our class and he had an apple orchard that we visited.”

This program was started in Illinois in 1975, under the direction of Floyd Giles, former Extension Horticultural Specialist and State Master Gardener coordinator.

The first program was conducted in Will County, followed by other counties in the Chicago area. Today, the program reaches nearly all Illinois counties and includes volunteers from farms, small towns, suburbs and cities.