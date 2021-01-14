Macon County Health Department enters next step of Mass Vaccine Distribution plan

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Macon County Health Department announced it is entering Phase 1b of its Mass Vaccination plan.

The Health Department says it was pleased to be able to vaccinate essential workers as a part of the previous step and are now beginning to vaccinate people over 65 in the county.

The Health Department’s Brandi Binkley said the Health Department is currently experiencing a sharp influx in calls, and while getting access may be difficult at the moment, she’s asking people to be patient as they’re trying to get vaccines through as soon as possible.

She said soon you’ll be able to schedule an appointment to get a vaccine on the website.