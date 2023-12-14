DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has identified one of the people killed in a shooting in Decatur earlier this week.

In a press release, Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as 38-year-old Tiffany Ware. She and a 39-year-old man were found Tuesday morning in an apartment on County Trail, both shot to death.

The man killed in the shooting has also been identified, but his identity is being withheld from the media pending next of kin notification.

Day said autopsies were performed on both victims at the McLean County Coroner’s Morgue in Bloomington on Wednesday. The preliminary cause of death for both people is a single gunshot wound to the head.

Decatur Police are still investigating.