DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Police Crime Lab in Decatur is open for business.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police sent out Tuesday, the 12,200-square feet laboratory on the south side of Decatur has received its final accreditation.

The lab will hire more than 20 forensic scientists, evidence technicians, and crime scene investigators to examine high-throughput evidence and analyze biological materials. The Decatur lab received $5.4 million in funding to use towards hiring and equipment for its first year.

“The Decatur facility is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology and will be staffed with highly trained individuals who are critical to providing DNA analysis for the citizens of Illinois,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said. “The new lab will further reduce backlogs and allow us to solve crimes faster and bring justice to all involved.”

Last June was the first time Illinois had no pending sexual assault forensic kits that were older than 180 days, marking the first time it was in compliance with a 2010 law aimed at eliminating the backlog. Now, Illinois State Police say the average turn-around-time for a DNA case to be completed is 3.6 months.

Other types of testing backlogs have decreased by 37% since 2021, ISP officials said.

“This top-tier facility will increase capacity to significantly reduce turnaround time for DNA testing, produce rapid results, and further reduce the case backlog,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

The Decatur laboratory is the seventh ISP crime lab in the state.

