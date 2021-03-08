‘Here Come The Mummies’ to play The Devon in June

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Music fans are in for quite a fright this summer.

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre has announced ‘Here Come The Mummies’ will play a headlining performance on Saturday, June 5.

They’ll bring to Decatur a unique brand of ‘Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave‘.

All members of the 10-piece band have kept their identities ‘wrapped up’, as it’s rumored some are the reincarnated souls of Grammy award-winning musicians who are trying to escape record contracts.

A press release says Here Come the Mummies’ mysterious personas, cunning song-writing, and wild live shows will bend your brain and melt your face.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 12. You can purchase one online at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at 217-422-5911.

The lobby of the administration building is limited to 25% capacity for in-person sales at 620 East Riverside Ave. because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“IDPH, CDC, and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details,” says the release. “If the event is postponed or rescheduled for reasons related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.”

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Standing Room Only Pit – $30.00 (plus taxes & fees)

Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $30 (plus taxes & fees)

Reserved Seating – $30 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Terrace – $22 (plus taxes & fees)

General Admission Lawn – $15 (plus taxes & fees)

Reserved Parking – $5 (plus fees)

This show is included for all 2021 season ticket holders. Lawn Season Tickets are also available.