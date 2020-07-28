DPD: Woman arrested for second-degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police announced Tuesday they have arrested a 25-year-old Decatur woman on murder charges, who they say is responsible for stabbing a man to death July 19.

A press release from the Decatur Police Department (DPD) stated a 31-year-old man was found just after 5:30 a.m. July 19 in a vehicle in the 100 block of South 17th Street, with “what was initially believed to be a gunshot wound to the chest.” An autopsy conducted July 20 confirmed he was wounded by a cutting device, instead of a gunshot.

The man, later identified as Terry Theus, was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital. He died while in surgery.

Related Content Man shot in chest early Sunday morning

Police learned later that day that Theus was stabbed during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North 21st Street. Authorities identified a crime scene in that area and obtained a search warrant for a house at that location.

After conducting several interviews and processing the crime scene, their investigation developed probable cause for the arrest of Dessica N. Jackson on a charge of second-degree murder. DPD said she was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Macon County Jail Records stated she was booked at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday with a bond initially set at $100,000. The also confirmed Jackson is a Decatur resident.

No further information was available Tuesday.