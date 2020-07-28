DPD: Woman arrested for second-degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police announced Tuesday they have arrested a 25-year-old Decatur woman on murder charges, who they say is responsible for stabbing a man to death July 19.
A press release from the Decatur Police Department (DPD) stated a 31-year-old man was found just after 5:30 a.m. July 19 in a vehicle in the 100 block of South 17th Street, with “what was initially believed to be a gunshot wound to the chest.” An autopsy conducted July 20 confirmed he was wounded by a cutting device, instead of a gunshot.
The man, later identified as Terry Theus, was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital. He died while in surgery.
Police learned later that day that Theus was stabbed during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North 21st Street. Authorities identified a crime scene in that area and obtained a search warrant for a house at that location.
After conducting several interviews and processing the crime scene, their investigation developed probable cause for the arrest of Dessica N. Jackson on a charge of second-degree murder. DPD said she was arrested early Tuesday morning.
Macon County Jail Records stated she was booked at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday with a bond initially set at $100,000. The also confirmed Jackson is a Decatur resident.
No further information was available Tuesday.