DFD puts out two-alarm fire July 4

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — Officials said misuse of fireworks may have started a Saturday night fire that damaged two homes in Decatur.

A press release from the Decatur Fire Department stated firefighters responded at 9:19 p.m. Saturday to a vacant house on fire at 1845 North Church Street. When they arrived, crews found heavy flames overtaking the building and were extending to the house about 4-feet away, at 1837 North Church Street.

The fire was then upgraded to a two-alarm fire, and two more fire companies were called to the scene. They fought it with ‘outside-tactics’ because the vacant house was filled with garbage, and it was unsafe for firefighters to enter.

The house fire at 1837 North Church Street was quickly brought under control, but the building was somewhat damaged. The release added its occupants were not displaced.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

“With illegal, large fireworks constantly going off all throughout the neighborhood, misuse of these items is a possible cause of the fire,” the release stated.