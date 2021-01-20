Decatur Councilman weighs in on rise in crime in 2020

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Decatur Police Chief James Getz delivered a report detailing crime statistics in Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

There is consensus that a year long rise in Decatur’s crime rate was partially aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Chief Getz, there’s been a 27% increase in robberies, an 18% increase in homicides, a 40% increase in burglaries, and just over double the number of shootings. Overall, this resulted in a 30% increase in responses to violent crime in Decatur.

City Councilman David Horn said it’s been challenging trying to address all of the city’s problems at once, even before the pandemic reached the city. He said in order to tackle issues involving crime, the city should pay attention to all underlying causes.

“What the city needs to continue to do is provide help to those in need whether that’s assistance on rent or mortgages, utility assistance or providing food,” Horn said.

Horn said even though the city is working tirelessly to provide people with whatever relief they can, they still have a long ways to go bring crime back down to levels the city is more accustomed to.