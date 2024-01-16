DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Decatur is holding a council meeting Tuesday night and is voting on several important topics.

After replacing more than 11 emergency sirens since 2015, the city is considering to replace two more as well as update the emergency activation system. The city’s current system is run by Motorola, which discontinued its emergency notification system in 2023.

Council members will also weigh in on approving a $307,825 contract to Hoerr Construction, Inc. to survey pipes in the city to see if they are galvanized or are connected to lead goosenecks. The EPA is requiring Decatur to remove galvanized water service lines in 2027.

The council will also vote to adopt the city’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, which includes goals like revitalizing Downtown Decatur, expanding the workforce and investing in utility infrastructure for the long term.

The council will meet on the third floor of the City of Decatur’s building at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch a stream of the meeting live on the city’s website.