Coroner: Gunshot victim dies while in surgery

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials have confirmed a 31-year Decatur man died Sunday morning after he was found in his car with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the man was pronounced dead at 8:19 a.m. Sunday while undergoing surgical intervention for gunshot-inflicted trauma at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Decatur police said the shooting victim was found in the driver’s seat of a car at 5:34 a.m. Sunday while conducting a welfare check. He was bleeding inside of the car.

Police also said the man was present at an earlier shots fired incident, just before 4 a.m. Sunday, and there were no reported injuries at the time.

Day said the man’s identity has been withheld pending notification to his next of kin. An autopsy has been set for Monday.

The Macon County Coroner’s office and Decatur police continue their investigation into the incident.