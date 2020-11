DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa’s coming to town — but not on a red sleigh.

How about a red fire truck?

The Illinois Antique Emergency Vehicle Association is planning a Christmas Cruise on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Decatur.

Organizers say “we are doing this for the children and brighten everyone’s day this Christmas season even if it’s just for one moment in time.”

The cruise starts at 5 p.m. at Kroger, 255 West 1st Drive.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1411759285837541