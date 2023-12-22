DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Decatur early Friday morning.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department said officers responded to a shooting around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Division and North Edward Streets. They found a deceased 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officials closed a portion of Edward Street to preserve the crime scene and canvassed for witnesses and evidence. Detectives were able to find shell casings near the body.

The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help while they continue to investigate.

Anyone who has witnessed this incident or has video surveillance footage of the

homicide is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations

Division (217-424-2734) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477).