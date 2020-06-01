3 dead after semi & car crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are dead after an accident Monday morning. It happened about 2:45 am, near Grand Avenue and Water Street.

A semi and Chevy Malibu collided at the intersection which has a traffic light. Six people were in the car. The driver fled on foot afterwards and was found a short time later.

Five passengers were taken to the hospital. Three were pronounced dead including a 23-year old man from Decatur. Two female victims have not yet been identified. The semi driver was not hurt.