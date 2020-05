DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year old is recovering after sustaining gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks. He was treated at the hospital about 3:50 pm, Monday.

Police had responded to a report of shots fired in the 2200-block of East Olive about 3 pm. The victim told police he did not know where he was when he was shot, but did say it was about 3 pm.

His injuries are non-life-threatening. Investigators have not said whether the two events are connected.