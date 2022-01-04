Macon County unemployment improves

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has impacted job loss across macon county, but it’s getting better.

From 2020 to 2021, Unemployment numbers have come close to pre-pandemic numbers. In November of 2020 unemployment was at 8.4%. This past November it dropped to 6.1%. There are now more available jobs, which is getting close to pre-pandemic levels too.

Economic and Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County President Nicole Bateman said, “Before the pandemic, we were at about 50 thousand non-farm jobs available. At the lowest point, we were at about 40 thousand and we’ve bounced back to about 48 thousand jobs, so we are still down from where we’re at our peak but were rebounding, and that’s a really positive thing.”

The economic development corporation group is expecting more jobs to open up as some big projects get underway in Macon County.