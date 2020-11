MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Votes are coming in for the Macon County State’s Attorney’s position.

As of 8:42 p.m., Scott Rueter was leading over Tammy Wagoner. Rueter had 3,456 votes versus Wagoner’s 1,130 with 35% of precincts reporting.

This comes as current state’s attorney, Jay Scott, is retiring.