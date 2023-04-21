DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officials have determined two Decatur police officers’ use of force was legally justified in the shooting of a man last month.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter released a letter Friday where he viewed Officers Dawson Roberts and Joseph Oberheim were warranted in shooting at Steven Hirstein last month. Rueter made the decision after reading reports by both Illinois State Police and Decatur Police Department, as well as reviewing body camera footage.

“I am of the opinion that the officer’s use of force in this situation was not in violation of the laws of the State of Illinois and unfortunately a necessary response to the actions of Mr. Hirstein,” Rueter said.

Decatur Police were called on scene the morning of March 30 for a domestic violence call. Officers found Hirsten hiding in the bathroom with a knife. He did not follow police orders to exit the bathroom.

When Hirstein lunged at the police officers, he was shot in both hands, as well as above his right elbow. The body camera footage of the incident was released earlier this month.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel also released a statement that he believes both officers’ actions lined up with DPD policy and will return to full duty.