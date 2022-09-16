DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October.

Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, reduced speed or change lanes if possible when approaching an emergency vehicle that has its lights activated. Since 2017, the law has applied to not only emergency vehicles, but any vehicle that displays flashing hazard lights on the road.

Root pointed to several instances of Scott’s Law violations throughout central Illinois in recent years, including a 2017 violation near Argenta that severely hurt tow truck operator Chris Moore and a violation this year in Champaign that killed tow truck operator Ross Booker. In addition, the Illinois State Police have reported that 18 of its squad cars throughout the state were hit in violations of Scott’s Law this year.

First-time offenders can face a fine of $250 to $10,000. If the violation involves property damage, the violator’s license will be suspended for 3-12 months.