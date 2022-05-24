MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a series of scam phone calls county residents have been receiving lately.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received several calls from people saying a deputy from their agency had called them. The caller claimed the people who answered had warrants for their arrest and instructed them to bring various amounts of cash to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that they will not call people who have arrest warrants; they will knock on wanted persons’ doors. People who receive one of these calls are urged to hang up the phone.