MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County sheriff said their officers will start wearing body cameras this week.

In a news release, Sheriff Jim Root said they are rolling out body worn cameras for their patrol division deputies. They are starting this implementation to comply with HB 3653 (SAFE-T Act), which requires camera policies to be implemented before January 1, 2023.

“Body Worn Cameras are a mutually beneficial asset for the agency and the general public,” said Sheriff Root. “I was able to be involved with the program from the start and I’m glad we can now start equipping our deputies with the technology.” These cameras have been used in criminal court to show interactions during situations.