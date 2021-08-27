Macon County Sheriff’s Office: Man hurt after shooting himself near business

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a man shot himself near JB’s Hideout early Friday morning.

In a news release, Sergeant Scott Flannery said that at about 1:55 a.m., deputies were sent to Illinois Route 48 to investigate a report of multiple shots fired behind JB’s Hideout.

According to Flannery, the deputies found a 64-year-old man while he was firing shots at the back of JB’s Hideout and into the air. They secured the area and surrounded the man as he continued to fire the gun. He later shot himself in the chest and was sent to a Springfield hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.