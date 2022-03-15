DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications from people wanting to become Sheriff’s deputies.

Applications can be picked up from 333 South Franklin Street in Decatur between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Applications and further information can also be found online.

Applications and resumes should be returned in person or be emailed by April 15. Emails should have “Deputy Application” in the subject line.

Applicants must meet the following standards to be considered:

Be 21 years of age on or before 5/1/2022

Have vision corrected to 20/20.

Not have any physical or mental disability which would render them incapable of performing the duties of the position.

Have a high school diploma or equivalent (GED)

Have passed such examinations as the Commission may prescribe from time to time.

Be acceptable to the Commission on oral interview.

Be acceptable to the Commission on investigation as to reputation and character.

Have a valid Illinois driver’s license at the time of examination not subject to suspension or revocation.

Successfully complete physical agility tests as the Commission may prescribe.

Successfully complete such medical and psychological tests as the Commission may prescribe.

Be a citizen or legal resident of the United States.

Be fingerprinted under supervision of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

No applicant shall have been previously convicted of a felony offense or crime of moral turpitude under the laws of Illinois or any other state.

Reside within a 40 miles radius of the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, within one (1) year after appointment as a certified employee.

Lateral transfers must meet the following standards: