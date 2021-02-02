Macon County Sheriff’s Office helps find man wanted for domestic battery in another county

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office helped find a man wanted in a domestic battery investigation out of Christian County.

In a news release, Sergeant Ron Atkins said the Christian County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Blue Mound Police Department around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. They needed help looking for a man named Michael Ishmael. He ran away from Christian County deputies and was last seen heading towards Macon County.

Blue Mound officers were able to find the vehicle Ishmael was driving on Illinois Route 48. He ran away on foot near the intersection with Wyckles Road.

Macon County deputies assisted with the search. They found the entryway at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church on West Mount Auburn Road damaged. Both deputies and the Marshals from the United States Marshals Service searched the church and found him in the attic.