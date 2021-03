FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. near West Illiniwick and North Bearsdale roads. Officers said the driver of the vehicle lost control and ran off the road. They hit a utility pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Officers said they had significant injuries.