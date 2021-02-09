Macon County Sheriff’s Office: Dog okay after Facebook post raises concerns about its well-being

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Animal Control officers said a dog is okay after many people called them with concerns about its health.

This comes after a woman posted a picture of the dog and said, “If anyone sees a all white German Shepard dog on the loose on the west end. RUN HER THE F**K OVER. Keep her. Kill her. IDC.”

Lieutenant Jeff Scheibly, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, said they made contact with the woman. The dog was found and the sheriff’s office confirmed it was in good health.

The dog will stay with the woman. Scheibly said a Facebook post is not enough to take action. He stated they will follow up on future complaints and check in if necessary, but for now the investigation has concluded.

“Main thing for us is making sure the welfare of the animal is at heart,” said Scheibly.