Macon County Sheriff’s Office continues search for wanted man after chase

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are looking for a man wanted on aggravated battery charges.

Chief Deputy Adam Walter with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Nathan Chandler was seen driving around the city on Tuesday. There was a warrant out for his arrest on aggravated domestic batter/strangulation.

Officers tried to pull Chandler over. However, Chandler did not stop.

There was a chase through the city before Walter said it was stopped. He said officers stopped chasing Chandler because it was getting too dangerous to continue on.

Chandler was last seen at Garfield Avenue and Main Street.

If you see Chandler, call the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 424-1319.