(UPDATE) Officers said Floyd returned home Thursday morning. She is safe.

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office still needs help finding a missing teenager.

Officers with the sheriff’s office said 13-year-old Kalen Floyd left her home in rural Harristown Wednesday night. Investigators checked with various contacts and no one has heard from her.

Between the sheriff’s office and the US Marshal’s Office, there are at least six officers assigned to finding Floyd. If you know anything about Floyd’s location, call the sheriff’s office at (217) 424-1319.