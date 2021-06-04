Macon County Sheriff Antonio Brown not appealing election judge’s decision

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff Antonio Brown said he will not be appealing an election judge’s decision declaring Jim Root the winner of the 2018 sheriff’s race.

Last week, it was reported that Election Judge Anna Benjamin declared Root the winner of the Macon County Sheriff’s race from 2018. That spot had since been occupied by Brown. The sheriff was given 30 days to appeal the decision.

WATCH: Macon County Sheriff Antonio Brown holds press conference regarding election decision

During a Friday morning news conference, Brown said he is expecting to retire on June 28.