DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Environmental Management has announced new hours for its recycling center that will last for the remainder of the summer.

The recycling center, located at 1750 North 21st Street in Decatur, will be open on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. People can bring unwanted paints and electronics to the recycling center for disposal during these hours, with no appointment necessary.

MCEM said the recycling center will accept up to 20 gallons of household latex or oil-based paint, stains and varnishes; they will not accept spray paint, however. People may also bring up to seven televisions or computer monitors combined, each of which require a $10 fee to be paid.

These summer hours will continue through September of 2022.