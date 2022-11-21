DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Jail will change how inmates can receive personal mail beginning Dec. 1.

Anyone who wants to mail something to someone incarcerated will have to mail it to an off-site company that will then scan the mail and send it electronically to the facility. Once visually inspected by staff, the mail will be uploaded to an inmate’s electronic mail account to view.

The Macon County Jail said changes are being made to protect the inmates and officers from being exposed to dangerous chemicals and drugs that individuals have attempted to send through this type of mail in the past.

This new system will not apply to legal mail, packages or mail containing a money order, which will still be accepted by mailing them to the jail’s mailing address.