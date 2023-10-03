DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur is getting two new street names honoring families who have made a positive impact on the Macon County community.

The city council approved the signs at Monday’s meeting.

A part of Webster Street will be named after Jefferson and Booker Joyner. They were brothers and notable figures in the neighborhood. Jefferson and Booker continued their brotherly bond and remained neighbors as they got older. Jefferson and his wife had 7 children and fostered many more. Booker coached the Stonettes softball team and started a community garden with his family.

Jefferson’s twin daughters proposed the idea. They said their father’s name belongs in the neighborhood he gave so much to.

“It really makes us feel good that the city approved it and honored that. It’s a blessing,” Sharolyn Joyner said.

“They could’ve denied it, but they recognized that the Joyners lived there, paid taxes. They worked, and we did a positive thing for the community,” Carolyn Joyner said.

Decatur Businessman A.E. Staley also had a grand vision for the city’s future. The A.E. Staley Museum and its surrounding square will be named after the influential figure. Staley was born in the 1800s and is credited with being a founder of Lake Decatur.

The city council said all street name requests are reviewed before being submitted. They said right now, the city has six honorary signs. Up to five designations can be made every year.