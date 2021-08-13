Macon County health officials say there is a rapid spread of COVID in community

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Macon County say 85% of patients in the hospital for COVID are unvaccinated.

They say there has been a rapid spread of the disease in the community.

For instance, three weeks ago at Decatur Memorial Hospital, there were 0 to 2 positive patients.

Today, there are close to 30.

Officials say the vaccine is the best way to combat this.

“The vaccine continues to be very very effective at keeping people out of the hospital,” said Drew Early, the CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital. “The numbers that we see at Decatur Memorial Hospital as well as the memorial health system are reflective of national numbers.”

COVID is also impacting the first day of school in Decatur.

The district says “a substantial number” of bus drivers are out because of it so there are bus routes that won’t have a driver when school starts on Monday.

Families affected by this shortage will be contacted directly.