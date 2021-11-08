DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced they will have two pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics the week of November 15.

In a news release, health department officials said the clinics will be at the health department on November 16 and 18. They will both run from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.. These clinics will both have Pfizer vaccines and are intended for only those ages 5-11 years old.

Health officials stated those who attend the November 16 clinic must be able to come back on December 7 for a second dose. Those going to the November 18 clinic need to come back on December 9 for their second dose.

To schedule your appointment, call (217) 718-6205. You can also set one up online: