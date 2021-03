DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Thursday at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

Officials with the Macon County Health Department said it will only be for those who live or work in Macon County and qualify under Phases 1A, 1B or 1B+. Again, this is for eligible individuals who still need their first dose.

You can schedule an appointment online or by calling (217) 718-6205.