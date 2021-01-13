Macon County Health Department takes COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Phase 1B

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Essential workers and those 65 and older will be able to schedule their appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, Health Educator Krystle Tempel said Macon County is moving into Phase 1B next week. “However, in an effort to be as responsible as possible with the vaccines we have received and in order to fill some remaining vaccination appointment slots, we plan to accept eligible individuals in Phases 1a or 1b until those openings are filled,” Tempel stated.

The people eligible for the shots in Phase 1B include people who work in education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, public transit, postal services and grocery stores. Those 65 and older will also be eligible.

Tempel said while they are scheduling appointments, those appointments will take place over the course of several months.

Those wishing to get a vaccine will have to have a copy of their insurance card, work ID badge or current paystub, and completed consent form, according to Tempel. Also, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you will have to have a note from your doctor.

“If you have tested positive for COVID-19, received monoclonal antibody, or convalescent plasma treatment in the last 90 days, you are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time,” said Tempel.