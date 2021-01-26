Macon County Health Department reports deaths of 2 additional residents with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were women in their 80s & 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There is a total of 9,109 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 171 deaths.

Of those total cases, 8,119 people have been released from isolation and 798 are still isolated at home. There are 21 residents hospitalized with the virus.