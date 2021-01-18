Macon County Health Department reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 80s.

Additionally, the health department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 8,893 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 166 deaths.

Of those total cases, 7,899 people have been released from isolation. There are 805 residents will isolated at home. There are 23 people hospitalized with the virus.