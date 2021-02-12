Macon County Health Department reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a woman in her 60s.

Additionally, there were 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county. There is now a total of 9,434 COVID-19 cases in Macon County, including 177 deaths.

Of those total cases, 8,364 people have been released from isolation. There are 881 people still isolated at home and 12 hospitalized with the virus.