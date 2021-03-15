Macon County Health Department announces updated quarantine guidance for close contacts

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) updated their guidance regarding quarantine periods.

In a news release, health department officials said they are continuing to follow the 14-day quarantine period for those identified as close contacts of COVID-positive individuals. They stated this is “recommended as a best practice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).” However, after some updated information from the CDC, MCHD said they are allowing 10-day quarantine periods in cases where that longer period is not possible.

The shortened time frame does not pertain to congregate settings, according to health officials. Those settings include long-term care, skilled care, correctional centers, prisons and jails. Close contacts in those centers must follow the full-quarantine time period.

“Persons who become close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case should begin quarantine as soon as they are made aware of their exposure and follow the guidance of MCHD contact tracers throughout the duration of their quarantine,” said the health department. Those contacts whom require letters of release from quarantine must have completed daily health assessments as well as be asymptomatic in order to get their letter.