Macon County Health Department announces 2nd dose clinic

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department has scheduled a second dose clinic for people who live or work in Macon County and received their first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the MCHD on or before January 15th.
The clinic is scheduled for February 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
It will take place at Richland Community College at the National Sequestration Education Center (3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd.) near the wind turbines.
Eligible recipients should have received a text, email, or phone call from the MCHD automated system with more details if a consent form was signed during their first vaccine appointment.
A link to register has been sent via the same automated system and is as follows:
https://bit.ly/39V03IN. This link is ONLY for those who are eligible for this 2nd dose clinic.
The link will also be available on the Macon County Health Department Facebook page and website.
Those who did not receive the automated communication, were not able to
successfully register via the link, and/or do not have computer or phone access will be
able to call (217) 718-6205 to schedule an appointment via the vaccination line Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are plenty of available appointments for all residents due for a second dose from the MCHD at this time.
Additional notes from the Macon County Health Department:
- Do not register for the clinic or attend an appointment if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, are awaiting COVID-19 test results, or are in isolation and/or quarantine.
- Bring a work ID badge or current paystub to verify frontline essential worker status or a form of ID to verify age to prove eligibility (Those who cannot provide proof of residency or employment in Macon County will be turned away.)
- Bring a copy of your insurance card. If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original
- Bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (received during first dose)
- Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering
- Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite
- Be prepared to complete the MCHD screening process upon arrival. This process includes answering questions as well as a temperature check.