Macon County Fairgrounds open Wednesday

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for a fun, family-friendly night of food and carnival rides?

The Macon County Fairgrounds is opening at 5 p.m. Wednesday for carnival rides and food trucks.

Carnival ticket pricing is as follows:

Wednesday and Thursday: $22/session/night

Saturday, 1-5 p.m., armbands: $22 5 p.m. to close: Reduced ticket pricing

Sunday, 1-5 p.m., armbands: $22 5 p.m. to close: Reduced ticket pricing

Reduced ticket pricing: $1.25 single ticket $20 – 16 tickets $35 – 30 tickets $60 – 55 tickets



A full schedule of events can be found below.

For more information click here to visit the Fair website.