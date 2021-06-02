Macon County Fairgrounds open Wednesday

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for a fun, family-friendly night of food and carnival rides?
The Macon County Fairgrounds is opening at 5 p.m. Wednesday for carnival rides and food trucks.
Carnival ticket pricing is as follows:
- Wednesday and Thursday: $22/session/night
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m., armbands: $22
- 5 p.m. to close: Reduced ticket pricing
- Sunday, 1-5 p.m., armbands: $22
- 5 p.m. to close: Reduced ticket pricing
- Reduced ticket pricing:
- $1.25 single ticket
- $20 – 16 tickets
- $35 – 30 tickets
- $60 – 55 tickets
A full schedule of events can be found below.
For more information click here to visit the Fair website.