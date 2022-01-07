Macon County experiences spike in cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One county is reporting the highest number of Covid cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Macon County Health Department held a news conference today. They said the Illinois Department of Public Health is centralizing contact tracing to hopefully curb the spread.

Leaders say they saw their first confirmed omicron case in their lab, but with the numbers they’re seeing, they believe the variant is already rampant in the community. Positivity rates have also increased and the county’s two hospitals are filling up at an alarming rate.