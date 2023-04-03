MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Coordinator Tammy D. Schneider released a statement that the EMA will not be testing the tornado sirens as scheduled on Tuesday, April 4.

The EMA usually schedules tornado siren testing on the first Tuesday of the month. However, due to severe weather potential forecasted throughout the day, they said they are canceling the testing.

Schneider said EMA wants to make clear to everyone that if they hear sirens on Tuesday that it is a real emergency. It is not a test. In that event, everyone should seek shelter immediately.