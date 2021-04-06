Macon County election results

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Results are in for several races out of Macon County.
Maroa Mayor: Kevin McCullough – 239 votes (66%)
Maroa City Ward 1 Alderman – Robert “Lenny” Harper – 82 votes (66.13%)
Maroa Township Trustee:
–Tom Ferrill – 266 votes (36.14%)
–H. Daniel Marsh – 254 votes (34.51%)
–Alan Ruwe – 216 votes (29.35%)
Macon City Alderman –
–Kimberly Claussen – 59 (32.07%)
–Brandon Windell – 58 (31.52%)
–Tom Long – 67 (36.41%)
Decatur City Council:
–David Horn – 3,096 (20.3%)
–Ed Culp – 3,002 (19.68%)
–Chuck Kuhle – 3,119 (20.45%)
Decatur Township Trustee:
–John Funk – 1,604 votes (18.79%)
–Derrick Thaxton, Sr. – 1,959 votes (22.95%)
–Devon M. Joyner – 1,820 votes (21.32%)
–Michael Smith – 1,799 votes (21.08%)
Blue Mound Village President: Scott Younger – 130 votes (60.2%)
Blue Mound Village Trustee:
–Terre Moma – 164 votes (29.66%)
–Bob Brownlee, Sr. – 90 votes (16.27%)
–Elana Miller – 63 votes (11.39%)
–Jeffery Reed, Jr. – 129 (23.33%)
–Ross Carls – 107 (19.35%)
Blue Mound Township Trustee:
–Jess Smithers – 63 votes (26.81%)
–Trent Doty – 65 votes (27.66%)
–Dean Williamson – 51 votes (21.7%)
–Jason Hadden – 56 votes (23.83%)
Harristown Mayor: Evelyn Deverell – 151 (68.0%)
Harristown Village Clerk: Penny Allen – 118 votes (55.66%)
Harristown Village Trustee – 4 Year Term:
–Lawrence Ditty – 116 votes (28.29%)
–Teresa Acree – 139 votes (33.9%)
–Jason (Jay) Trusner) – 155 votes (37.8%)
Harristown Village Trustee (Unexpired 2-year term):
–Kevin Vessels – 129 votes (44.03%)
–Kourt Mooney – 164 votes (55.97%)
Niantic Village President: Bobby Embrey – 66 (61.7%)
Niantic Village Trustee:
–Faith Vaught – 62 votes (25.94%)
–Matthew McQuilling – 32 accounts (13.39%)
–Justin Ethington – 48 votes (20.08%)
–Ellen Thies – 65 votes (27.2%)
–Daniel Seago – 32 votes (13.39%)
Warrensburg Village President: Kirk Riley – 112 (63.6%)
Warrensburg Village Trustee:
–Douglas Fisher – 102 votes (31.58%)
–Kerry Hood – 128 votes (39.63%)
–Shaquill Freeman – 93 votes (28.79%)
Argenta Village Trustee:
–Connie Barker – 102 votes (29.23%)
–Matthew Kaufman – 130 votes (37.25%)
–Lori Ann Mitchell – 117 votes (33.52%)
Forsyth Village Trustee:
–Marilyn Johnson – 117 votes (31.54%)
–Dave Wendt – 135 votes (36.39%)
–Bob Gruenewald – 119 votes (32.08%)
Long Creek Village Trustee:
–Michelle Comer – 86 votes (31.85%)
–Daniel Clow – 80 votes (29.63%)
–Matthew Niesman – 60 votes (22.22%)
–Garry Golz – 44 votes (16.3%)
Mt. Zion Village Trustee:
–Donna scales – 94 votes (35.61%)
–Wendy Kernan – 79 votes (29.92%)
–Chris Siudyla – 91 votes (34.47%)
Mt. Zion Township Trustee:
–James Wiley – 97 votes (20.73%)
–Steven Sefton – 126 votes (26.92%)
–Mark Rotz – 124 votes (26.5%)
–John Freeland – 121 votes (25.85%)
Austin Township Trustee:
–James Zelhart – 26 votes (26.8%)
–Kim Bankson – 23 votes (23.71%)
–David Johnston – 24 votes (24.74%)
–Edwin Rau – 24 votes (24.74%)
Friends Creek Township Trustee:
–Joseph Nein – 232 votes (40.21%)
–Oliver Roberts – 165 votes (28.6%)
–Jim Schables – 180 votes (31.2%)
Hickory Point Township Trustee:
–Eugene Garver – 915 votes (25.69%)
–Brandon Janvrin – 904 votes (25.38%)
–Brian Hickey – 854 votes (23.98%)
–Stuart C. Jacobs – 889 votes (24.96%)
Illini Township Trustee:
–Paul Adams – 113 votes (22.87%)
–Jake Brodbeck – 119 votes (24.09%)
–Brenda Brown – 136 votes (27.53%)
–Dan Daugherty – 126 votes (25.51%)
Oakley Township Trustee:
–Greg Morganthaler – 61 votes (25.52%)
–Don Floyd – 43 votes (17.99%)
–Cody Sheets – 59 votes (24.69%)
–Lynn Hiser – 58 votes (24.27%)
–Geraldine VanWinkle – 18 votes (7.53%)