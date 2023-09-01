MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County’s Sheriff is calling a recent police chase “one for the record books” because the offending vehicle was, of all things, a forklift.

The low-speed chase happened Wednesday night. Deputies chased a man driving a forklift from Warrensburg to Decatur, a distance of 10 miles, for almost an hour-and-a-half.

Sheriff Jim Root said his deputies have chased golf carts before, but never a forklift.

The chase eventually ended with the forklift driver being arrested. They are facing charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding and disobeying traffic signs.